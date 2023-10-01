Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 515,472 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 624,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

