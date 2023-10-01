Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after buying an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,498 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. 1,045,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,802. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.