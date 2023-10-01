Beacon Financial Group Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,070. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

