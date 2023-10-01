Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 882 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

