First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 331,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

