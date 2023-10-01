Beacon Financial Group Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.28. 1,317,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,652. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

