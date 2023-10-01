Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 15,136,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,238,054. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

