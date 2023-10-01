Beacon Financial Group Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 1,384,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

