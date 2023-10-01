Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Harrington Investments INC’s 10th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. 7,700,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,667. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.