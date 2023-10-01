Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Harrington Investments INC’s 10th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. 7,700,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,667. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.