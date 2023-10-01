Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.67. 6,830,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

