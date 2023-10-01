iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 176,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,090. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

