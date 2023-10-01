Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 556,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Edison International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Edison International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,161. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

