Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 942,834.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 659,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pool by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Pool by 240.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 215,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $356.10. The company had a trading volume of 387,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

