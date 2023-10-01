Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 4.7 %

PLNT stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.