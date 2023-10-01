Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,267.88. The stock had a trading volume of 348,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,302.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,260.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

