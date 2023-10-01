Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 3,889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

