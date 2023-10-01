Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 7,356 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,966. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

