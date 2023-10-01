Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

