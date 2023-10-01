Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 47.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.14.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

