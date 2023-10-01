CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. 2,080,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.