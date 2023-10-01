Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,598. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

