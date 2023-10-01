Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,881 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. 9,654,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

