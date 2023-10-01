Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG stock traded down $20.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,083.95. 252,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,090.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,804.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,194.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

