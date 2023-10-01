Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 670,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,221. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

