Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $255.34. 452,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.76. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

