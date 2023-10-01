The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

