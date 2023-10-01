Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 6.7 %

NKE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

