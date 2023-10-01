Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 855,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.