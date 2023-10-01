Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. 2,867,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

