Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $248.10. 3,273,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

