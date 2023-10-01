Well Done LLC Sells 837 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.70. 5,766,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

