Well Done LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. 5,330,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,730. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

