Well Done LLC Has $15.59 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 3.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Gentex by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,420 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 2,314,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,165. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

