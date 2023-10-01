Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 22,444 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $377.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

