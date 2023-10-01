Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $377.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

