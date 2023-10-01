Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.28. 2,204,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,674. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.