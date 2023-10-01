Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. 5,133,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

