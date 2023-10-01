Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.02. 717,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

