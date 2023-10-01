ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.44 on Friday, reaching $558.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,103. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

