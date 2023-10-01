Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

