Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 127,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 232,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.