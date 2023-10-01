Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 1,700,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

