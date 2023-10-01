Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 12,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,362,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,533 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

