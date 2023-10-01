Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 1,445,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.