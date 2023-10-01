Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,606,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 2,228,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

