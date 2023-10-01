Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,572 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

