Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $882,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $229.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

