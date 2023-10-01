International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

