International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,138.43, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

