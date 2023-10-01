Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,459 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $372.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average of $370.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

